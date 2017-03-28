Last visible piece of old Bay Bridge coming down Tuesday

- The last, visible piece of the eastern span of the old Bay Bridge is coming down Tuesday.

Demolition work began at about 6 a.m..

Crews will take down a piece, known as a truss.

It is 288-feet long, and weighs 1.7 million pounds.

It is also the 19th and final truss to be demolished.

The truss will be lowered onto barges, and then carried to the Port of Oakland for disassembling.

There will be no public viewing of the process.

Demolition of the old span began in 2013.

The first phase of the project, which involved removing the cantilever section, was finished

in 2015.

Caltrans is now wrapping up the second phase of the demolition.

The third phase, which involves eliminating the foundation underwater, is expected to be completed by the end of next year.