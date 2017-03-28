Baby animal season arrives in Bay Area

The spring season means wildflowers -and wildlife - are in full bloom.

The Peninsula Humane Society released photos showing adorable baby chicks, a newborn rabbit and baby squirrels that were recently found.

The SPCA is reminding the public, “This is an especially vulnerable time for area wildlife, but it’s easy to help prevent unintentional harm to nesting animals and birds,” said Laura Hawkins, Director of Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Wildlife Care Center.

The SPCA is suggesting the following spring suggestions to help prevent injuries to wildlife: