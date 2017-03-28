More details released in Sacramento's quadruple homicide News More details released in Sacramento's quadruple homicide The Sacramento County Coroner's office has identified the four people who were discovered at a residence Thursday morning, according to police.

SACRAMENTO (KTVU) The Sacramento County Coroner's office has identified the four people who were discovered at a residence last week, according to police.

Police said officers were conducting a welfare check on March 23 at a home in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue around 7 a.m. when they found the bodies of Angelique Vasquez, 45, Ashley Coleman, 21, Mia Vasquez, 14, and Alvin Vasquez, 11.

Investigators identified Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, 56, as a suspect and police detained him a few hours later in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood near Pierce Street and Golden Gate Avenue.

According to court documents, all of the victims except Coleman were beaten to death with a blunt force weapon. Coleman, the niece of Angelique Vasquez, was stabbed to death, the documents show. The killings were said to be Sacramento's worst slayings in at least 20 years.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Friday morning on suspicion of homicide. He was being held without bail in the Sacramento jail and had not entered a plea as of Tuesday.

The man is due to return to court in April.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Sacramento police dispatch at (916) 264-5471.

Bay City News contributed to this report.