BMW crash creates natural gas leak scare in Alameda

Posted:Mar 29 2017 02:44AM PDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 05:50AM PDT

ALAMEDA, Calif (BCN) - A driver was transported to a hospital after their vehicle struck and broke a gas line in Alameda this morning, according to Alameda Police Department officials.

According to police, a driver struck the gas line at the intersection of Clement Avenue and Grand Street sometime after midnight.

A shelter in place was ordered for residents in the area, but has since been lifted, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital, but police did not know the extent of the driver's injuries.

PG&E crews are on the scene and this incident is under investigation, police said. Further details were not immediately available.  


