3 injured in San Francisco shooting

- A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting that also injured two men this morning in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Broad Street and Plymouth Avenue around 10:40 a.m.

They found three victims at the scene, all of whom have been transported to hospitals.

Officer Giselle Talkoff said police are investigating the shooting and searching for a suspect.

Traffic has been shut down in both directions on Broad Street. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has re-routed the M-Oceanview light-rail line and 54-Felton bus line as a result.