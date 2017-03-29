Human waste reportedly found in Coca-Cola cans

- Police are investigating after what appears to be human waste was found in a shipment of cans at a Coke factory in Ireland.

The cans, which are shipped without the lids on them, reportedly came from Germany, according to The Independent.

The theory is that immigrants were hiding in the truck during the long journey and used the cans to relieve themselves.

Coca-Cola told the press that the problem was identified very quickly and none of the cans made it to market. An investigation continues.