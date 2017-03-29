Millennium Tower developers face new lawsuit

- The developers of San Francisco's Millennium Tower are facing a new lawsuit.

The suit is being filed on behalf of the Millennium Tower Homeowners Association over the sinking and tilting of the building. The 58-story high rise has sunk 16 inches since it was built.

The suit also names the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, accusing it of improperly building a high rise on the adjacent property and contributing to the damage.

"There are allegations against Transbay about what they knew and whether or not they disclosed it," said attorney Dan Petroceli.

A few of the tower's residents have already filed lawsuits.

Separately, City Attorney Dennis Herrera also sued the developers, accusing them of failing to disclose that the tower was sinking.