76-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries in North Beach hit & run

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)--A 76-year-old woman suffered life threatening injuries this afternoon when a she was struck by a vehicle while walking in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.

At about 3:05 p.m., the victim was walking east on Filbert Street near Columbus Avenue when a vehicle struck her, knocking her unconscious, police said.

The vehicle then fled and was last seen heading north on Columbus Avenue. A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4445 or to text a tip to TIP411 and with SFPD at the beginning of the message.