- The Golden Gate Audubon Society announced the launch of two web cameras showing an osprey nest in the East Bay.

The pair of osprey, sometimes known as "sea hawks" are nesting at the top of a World War II era crane in Richmond, next to the Liberty ship: Red Oak Victory.

Ospreys eat fish and can have a wing-span of almost six feet. Once an endangered species, they're making a comeback.

You can check out the birds on camera here.