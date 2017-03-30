Man dies in collision with VTA light rail train

- Transit officials said a man was killed when a light rail train hit him this afternoon in downtown Campbell.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:43 p.m. to a report of the collision near East Campbell Avenue and Civic Center Drive, Capt. Bill Murphy said.

The man was walking east on East Campbell Avenue and was hit by a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail vehicle as he was walking across the tracks toward South Bascom Avenue, VTA spokeswoman Linh Hoang said.

The death could be a suicide, Hoang said, because the crossing gates were down, warning lights were flashing and warning bells were ringing.

The light rail train was traveling at about 50 mph in a 55 mph zone. Hoang said the train operator and witnesses reported seeing the man walk onto the tracks in front of the train.

VTA officials are asking people to avoid the area. East Campbell Avenue near Civic Center Drive is currently closed.

Transit officials have set up a bus bridge around the affected area until an investigation is complete. The 30 to 35 people on board the train were deboarded and buses are taking passengers from the Winchester station to the Bascom station, Hoang said.

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies will be investigating the collision.