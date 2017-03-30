Mayor's spokeswoman: Candle started Oakland building fire that killed 4 people

- A spokeswoman for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says the deadly fire that killed four people on Monday started from a candle.

Thursday's announcement rules out arson as the cause of a Monday blaze that also displaced dozens of residents in a building for recovering addicts and people who had been homeless.



Mayoral spokeswoman Erica Terry Derryck declined to comment further on the candle.



The fire occurred just three days after city building inspectors found multiple fire code violations, including inoperable sprinklers and alarms. Officials also noted a lack of fire extinguishers and overloaded electrical cords during the inspection.



The building owner was trying to evict the organization that leased two of the building's three floors, prompting speculation of arson.

On Wednesday, Oakland Fire Department concluded its operations at 2551 San Pablo Avenue, and the building was turned over to the property owner’s representatives to be secured, according to the mayor's office.

Alameda County Sherriff’s Office, Coroner’s Bureau has released two of the victim's names; Edwarn Anderson, 64 and Cassandra Robertson, 50.



The mayor's office said the Fire Department is dealing with records related to this property and says they are compiling and making that information publicly available as soon as possible.