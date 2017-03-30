Couple in their 70s robbed at gunpoint in Moraga News Couple in their 70s robbed at gunpoint in Moraga Moraga police are trying to find any surveillance video that can help lead them to two men they say robbed a couple at gun point outside the couple's home on Indian Wells Street.

Moraga police are trying to find any surveillance video that can help lead them to two men they say robbed a couple at gun point outside the couple's home on Indian Wells Street.

They say the couple, believed to be in their seventies, were returning home from dinner Wednesday night when two men pointed a gun at them, pushed the man to the ground, and made off with the woman's purse.

"As they arrived home they were accosted by two men who were armed and they were literally robbed in the driveway of their home," said Moraga Police Chief Jon King.

One neighbor heard the commotion.

"I heard her screaming," said the neighbor who wished not to be identified.

"She was holding her cell phone calling 911. She said 'two bad guys came and grabbed my purse,’".

Police also say the second suspected robber pushed the man to the ground. But that man was not injured.

"He told me he wrestled with the guy. I said 'Oh my gosh,’" said the neighbor.

The two men then ran away with the woman's purse and a bag.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's helicopter assisted in the search but came up empty.

One of the suspected armed robbers is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, between 5’3” and 5’8” tall, with a stocky build and mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and possibly glasses.

The second suspected armed robber is also described as Hispanic in his mid-20s between 5’6” and 5’10” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

"The fact they were accosted in front of their driveway after coming back from a dinner. It is frightening and we are going to work hard to get those people into custody," said King.

They say they don't know if the two men were staking out the neighborhood.

"One of the things we would tell people is make sure the front of your house is well lit and be aware of your surroundings and see if anyone is lurking about," said King.

Police say they don't believe this case is tied to any other crimes in the area.