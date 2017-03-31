Rainbow flag creator, Gilbert Baker dead at 65

Posted:Mar 31 2017 03:37PM PDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 03:39PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO - Gilbert Baker, the man who created the rainbow flag, the iconic symbol for gay pride, has died. He was 65-years-old.

Baker created the flag for the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in 1978.

He was heavily involved in the gay rights movement and was friends with Harvey Milk.

Gilbert's close friend, Cleve Jones, posted the news of Baker's death Friday afternoon.

Jones is asking friends and supporters to gather under "Gilbert's flag" in the Castro Friday night at 7pm.


