One dead after crashing into fire truck on Highway 4

One person has died following a crash on Highway 4 in Antioch.

The accident happened just before midnight on Friday near the Somersville Road exit when a Honda SUV crashed into a fire truck. The driver of the SUV died.

The CHP was on scene handling an earlier crash and the fire truck was on the scene to provide security for the patrol officers.

CHP Officer Daniel Wasson says, "this white minivan for unknown reasons collided with the back of the firefighter, the fire truck, causing severe injuries, that turned out to be fatal for the driver involved".

Investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The firefighter in the back of the truck suffered minor injuries.

This is the second time in recent months that a Contra Costa County fire truck has been hit by a car while responding to a call.