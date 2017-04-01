Man dies after crashing into construction site on I-880 News Man dies after crashing into construction site on I-880 One man died after crashing into a road construction site in Hayward on Saturday morning.

The collision happened around 3:15 a.m. on Interstate 880, near Winton Avenue.

The CHP says the driver was going southbound at a high rate of speed. He then veered into the construction zone, and slammed into an empty, parked construction truck.

He was ejected from his car and died.

The crash sent debris into the air, hitting a couple of construction workers. They suffered minor injuries.