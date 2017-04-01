Stolen Norman Rockwell painting now worth $1 million returned to owners

- A mystery solved after more than 40 years- a Norman Rockwell painting stolen from a home in New Jersey in 1976 has been found and returned to the family who owned it.

The painting is titled Taking a Break. Recently, the FBI shared the story of the missing artwork with news outlets in order to generate tips.

A Philadelphia antiques dealer then came forward with the painting. He did not know it had been stolen.

It is now worth more than $1 million, but the original owners had bought it for $50 in 1954.