Stolen Norman Rockwell painting now worth $1 million returned to owners

Posted:Apr 01 2017 09:03AM PDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 09:09AM PDT

NEW JERSEY (KTVU) - A mystery solved after more than 40 years- a Norman Rockwell painting stolen from a home in New Jersey in 1976 has been found and returned to the family who owned it.

The painting is titled Taking a Break. Recently, the FBI shared the story of the missing artwork with news outlets in order to generate tips. 

A Philadelphia antiques dealer then came forward with the painting. He did not know it had been stolen.

It is now worth more than $1 million, but the original owners had bought it for $50 in 1954. 


