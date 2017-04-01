Amber Alert issued for two missing girls in Plumas County

GREENVILLE, Calif. (KTVU) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two young girls after they were reportedly kidnapped from Greenville, near Oroville, yesterday.
Police in Plumas County are searching for 9-year-old Laila Pomtong, and her 14-year-old sister, Solai Pomtog.
Authorities believe 33-year-old Alicia Lapp took the girls around 3 p.m. yesterday.
Lapp is 5-feet-2-inches and about 105 pounds. She was last seen driving a 2016 black Toyota Prous with the California license plate 7UHH003, officials said.