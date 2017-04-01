Amber Alert issued for two missing girls in Plumas County

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Plumas county. Police believe 9-year-old Laila Pomtong and her 14-year-old sister Solai were taken by Alicia Lapp (pictured).

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Plumas county. Police believe 9-year-old Laila Pomtong and her 14-year-old sister Solai (pictured) were taken by Alicia Lapp.

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Plumas county. Police believe 9-year-old Laila Pomtong (pictured) and her 14-year-old sister Solai were taken by Alicia Lapp.

- An Amber Alert has been issued for two young girls after they were reportedly kidnapped from Greenville, near Oroville, yesterday.

Police in Plumas County are searching for 9-year-old Laila Pomtong, and her 14-year-old sister, Solai Pomtog.

Authorities believe 33-year-old Alicia Lapp took the girls around 3 p.m. yesterday.

Lapp is 5-feet-2-inches and about 105 pounds. She was last seen driving a 2016 black Toyota Prous with the California license plate 7UHH003, officials said.