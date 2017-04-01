Home catches fire in Alameda

Posted:Apr 01 2017 11:03AM PDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 11:09AM PDT

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KTVU) - Two people were injured after a home caught fire in Alameda late Friday night. 

Alameda Fire responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m., and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear basement door. 

Three people occupying the home, one adult male, one adult female, and a young woman, evacuated before the fire department arrived.

The fire spread to a tree, storage building, and was threatening a neighbor's home. Firefighters safely removed four occupants of the neighboring home. 

The fire was put out around 11:40 p.m. 

There were two reported injuries to the adult occupants and they were treated at the scene. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown.


