Home catches fire in Alameda

Two people were injured after a home caught fire in Alameda late Friday night.

Alameda Fire responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m., and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear basement door.

Three people occupying the home, one adult male, one adult female, and a young woman, evacuated before the fire department arrived.

The fire spread to a tree, storage building, and was threatening a neighbor's home. Firefighters safely removed four occupants of the neighboring home.

The fire was put out around 11:40 p.m.

There were two reported injuries to the adult occupants and they were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.