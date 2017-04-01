Two teens arrested in connection with assault on an officer

- Two teens were arrested Friday night in Santa Rosa in connection with an assault on a police officer.

Bethany Weir, 18, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon of a police officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance, and a female juvenile was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Friday at 11:56 p.m., officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of Fourth Street on a report there were teens under the influence of marijuana and possibly LSD.

Police said a mother of one of the teens had contacted police after she discovered her child was under the influence of marijuana.

The teen also said she had used LSD with two other teens inside the apartment, police said.

An officer attempted to contact the teens inside the apartment, found the door to the apartment ajar and started talking with the teens inside, police said.

Police said one of the teens, identified as Weir, then ran toward the officer and began punching him.

Police said Weir punched the officer several times before she was subdued.

Another teen then began punching the officer as well, and a second officer placed the juvenile in handcuffs, police said.

The officer then realized he had been stabbed during the encounter. The officer suffered a stab wound to his forearm that was not life threatening.

He was later treated and released from a hospital.

Police said evidence of marijuana use was found inside the apartment.

The teens were transported to the hospital by ambulance and evaluated for being under the influence of drugs, police said.

Weir was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, and the juvenile was cited and released to her mother.