- One of San Francisco International Airport's runways is closed to begin a revamping project.

The FAA says arriving flights have been delayed. Some for as long as one hour and twenty minutes.

The runway is expected to re-open at noon on Monday.

Similar closures are planned for weekends through June. The one exception is on Memorial Day weekend, May 26.

SFO says the priject is equivalent to paving a 10 mile, four-lane highway.