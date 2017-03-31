Pepe Aguilar's son accused of smuggling Chinese immigrants across border News Pepe Aguilar's son accused of smuggling Chinese immigrants across border Pepe Aguilar is music royalty in Mexico, known for his re-makes of mariachi classics. He's so famous, he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but now an image of four Chinese immigrants packed into a trunk like sardines will be associated with Pepe Aguilar.

- He's rich and famous and now his son is behind bars, accused of human smuggling.



On March 14, Aguilar's son, Jose Emiliano was stopped while trying to drive a car from Tijuana into San Diego. U.S. Customs and Border Protection found two men and two women in the truck. The Chinese nationals each agreed to pay between $3,000 and $60,000 if they made into the U.S.



"That is very crazy," said Aguilar fan Anna Acuna. "I never thought about that. I was like, 'Wow! That is incredible.'"



The arrest happened March 14, but the driver's connection to his famous dad wasn't made until just yesterday.



Jenny Garcia's parents are fans of Aguilar's music. She says the arrest in unlikely to change their support for the singer and judge of Mexico's version of 'The Voice.'"



"A lot of Hispanic singers, somehow their family always gets involved with something crazy like that," said Garcia.



Pepe Aguilar is expected to sell out a show at the Greek Theater in L.A. on April 22. He's been on tour, promoting his new album and he was just on Good Day LA Wednesday before news broke of his son's arrest.



The Aguilars have hired an attorney in San Diego to handle the case. The attorney says this has nothing to do with Pepe Aguilar and the relationship among the family remains strong.