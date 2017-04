Sailboat capsizes, injures four near Los Angeles News Sailboat capsizes, injures four near Los Angeles A sailboat was capsized after a powerful wave knocked it over at a pier in Redondo Beach, near Los Angeles.

- A sailboat was capsized after a powerful wave knocked it over at a pier in Redondo Beach, near Los Angeles.

The three men and woman onboard were tossed into the water. Fortunately, they were all wearing life jackets.

Two of them suffered mild hypothermia, while one victim dislocated his shoulder, and another suffered back injuries.

They are all expected to survive.

The 24-foot boat was sailing in a weekly race sponsored by a local yacht club.