- A major injury accident involving at least four vehicles has westbound lanes of Highway 4 closed just east of A Street in Antioch.

Contra Costa Fire Department tweeted that 5 ambulances and 4 helicopters are responding to the incident.

#4IC has requested 5 ground ambulances and 4 helicopters. — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 2, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.