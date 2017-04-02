Oakland apartment fire displaces six families News Oakland apartment fire displaces six families Six families are displaced after a fire tore through an Oakland apartment.

- Six families are displaced after a fire tore through an Oakland apartment.

Fire crews arrived at the three-story apartment building, located on 39th Avenue, just before 4 on Sunday morning.

One person jumped out from the second floor to avoid the flames.

Nyala Lawson, one of the fire victims, said, "And the manager, he was trying to jump out the window. It was scary. There were just flames and flames. There was smoke everywhere".

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is now helping to find a place for those families to stay until it is safe to return home.

Investigators are still trying to find the cause of the fire.