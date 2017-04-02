Republicans aim to confirm Supreme Court nominee by Friday News Republicans aim to confirm Supreme Court nominee by Friday This week, Republican senators will try to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

It takes a simple majority of 51 senators to approve the nomination. However, under current Senate rules, it takes 60 senators to end the debate on the nomination.

Republicans need eight democrats or independents to join them to reach that number.

Currently, only two democrats say they will vote for Gorsuch. The rule can be changed by republicans, but Senate democrats are urging caution.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, says "If it comes to a rules change, and I sincerely hope that it does not- for the sake of the grand traditions in this body, for the sake of the 'advice and consent' clause of the Constitution- but if it does, it will be squarely on the shoulders of the Republican Party and the Republican Leader.".

The fight started more than a year ago, when republicans refused to consider President Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell has promised to confirm Gorsuch by Friday.