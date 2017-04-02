Oakland Running Festival attracts 10,000 people News Oakland Running Festival attracts 10,000 people The 8th Annual Oakland Running Festival took place on Sunday, gathering 10,000 people of all ages.

- The 8th Annual Oakland Running Festival took place on Sunday, gathering 10,000 people of all ages.

Participants traveled from 33 different states, Washington D.C., and 8 foreign countries for the event and the races featured people of all abilities.

8th Annual Oakland Running Festival KTVU'S Sal Castaneda the official starter pic.twitter.com/9oQFoI4jgz — Rob Malcolm (@RobKTVU2) April 2, 2017

The event featured all kids of races, including a 5k, kid's fun run, half-marathon, and marathon.

The 5k women's winner Erin Hagen, from Oakland, said, "It was such a great atmosphere, so much enthusiasm, from the town and the participants. It couldn't have been better".

According to a 2015 study by RESI, an economic research and consulting firm, the 2015 Oakland Running Festival garnered $12 million in economic impact. Approximately $2 million has been raised for local charities since the festival began.

Fun times at the #oaklandrunningfestival this morning! My running cleats, just like my team, are #RootedInOakland 🌳⚾️🐘🏃 pic.twitter.com/4ekyxQ9Bgm — Stomper (@Stomper00) April 2, 2017