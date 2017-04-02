Oakland Running Festival attracts 10,000 people

Posted:Apr 02 2017 09:38AM PDT

Updated:Apr 02 2017 12:07PM PDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - The 8th Annual Oakland Running Festival took place on Sunday, gathering 10,000 people of all ages.

Participants traveled from 33 different states, Washington D.C., and 8 foreign countries for the event and the races featured people of all abilities. 

The event featured all kids of races, including a 5k, kid's fun run, half-marathon, and marathon. 

The 5k women's winner Erin Hagen, from Oakland, said, "It was such a great atmosphere, so much enthusiasm, from the town and the participants. It couldn't have been better".

According to a 2015 study by RESI, an economic research and consulting firm, the 2015 Oakland Running Festival garnered $12 million in economic impact. Approximately $2 million has been raised for local charities since the festival began.

 


