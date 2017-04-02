One dead, many hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel News One dead, many hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel A 13-year-old boy was found dead and about a dozen more were hospitalized in Western Michigan due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a hotel.

- A 13-year-old boy was found dead and about a dozen more were hospitalized in Western Michigan due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a hotel.

Employees called 911 after finding six children unresponsive on the pool deck yesterday.

Two county deputies and two hotel employees were also taken to hospitals after helping the unconscious victims.

The Niles Police Department has identified the deceased 13-year-old boy as Bryan Douglas Watts of Niles. The other six children found unconscious at the Quality Inn & Suites hotel pool ranged from ages 12 to 14 years old.

When police arrived, the levels of carbon monoxide in the air were 800 parts per million, sixteen times higher than what’s considered safe by OSHA standards.

Investigators found the source of the leak to be a faulty pool heater.

“The ventilation system on the heater had issues, the exhaust was not functioning properly,” said Niles Fire Department Captain Don Wise.

The hotel has been shut down until repairs are made.

Choice Hotels, which owns the Quality Inn & Suites hotel chain, has released a statement saying it is “working closely with local officials to manage the situation".

They added, "Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our guests."