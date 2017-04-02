Record passenger traffic for February at Oakland airport

- Passenger traffic at Oakland International Airport increased in February, marking the 39th consecutive month of year-over-year passenger growth, according to airport officials.

At the airport, there were 849,866 airline passengers for the month of February, a 5.6 percent increase over the same month last year, which included an additional day.

Passenger traffic on an average day for February was also up 9.3 percent over the average day last year, airport officials said.

International operations increased by 73 percent over last February, thanks to nearly 50 new monthly international departures by Southwest and Norwegian airlines.

According to Bryant L. Francis, the director of aviation for the Port of Oakland, this positive trend is indicative of things to come.

"We are working diligently to enhance the offerings at OAK, adding to what is becoming an easier than ever choice for travelers both to and from the Bay Area," Francis said in a statement.

"New domestic and international service is propelling the airport's status as a major air gateway," he said.