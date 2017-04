18 injured in bonfire lighting in France News 18 injured in bonfire lighting in France At least 18 people were injured on Saturday when a bonfire lighting went wrong and exploded in the Parisian suburb of Villepinte.

The explosion occurred at around 5:30 p.m. during the town’s annual spring carnival while the witnesses were waiting for the fire to light.

Fire officials believe that the explosion may have been caused by a mishandling of the fuel used to light the fire.

Five of the injured are in serious condition.