Baby who underwent surgery to remove parasitic twin doing great weeks later

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - The baby from Africa who underwent life-changing surgery at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge is doing great.

Dominique was brought to the United States several weeks ago to have what's called a "parasitic twin" removed. She was born with the legs, pelvis and bladder of an otherwise unformed twin attached to her own back. Doctors said the surgery was a complete success.

On Saturday, Dominique's Chicago host family brought her to Good Day Chicago at WFLD for a visit.

"She is doing beautifully. She is so healthy," said host mom Nancy Swabb.

"It's been really fun having her around. Every day, when I come home from school, she's always in the family room with a big smile on her face," said host sister Mara Swabb.

Dominique will soon be returned home to Ivory Coast to see the parents and siblings who miss her terribly. The Swabbs say they will also miss her, but they're glad to have been a part of her life.

"It's been a big village to help her, but I know her family will be so happy to have her back," Nancy Swabb said.