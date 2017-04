Skyline High School students to visit Cuba News Skyline High School students to visit Cuba 18 students from Oakland's Skyline High School are on the trip of a lifetime this week.

They will be spending a week in Cuba for their spring break.

For the last 17 years, Skyline students have visited international destinations during their mid-term vacations.

This group will study Cuban culture and practice their Spanish language skills.

They will return to the Bay Area one week from tomorrow.