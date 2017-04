Bob Dylan accepts Nobel Prize in Literature News Bob Dylan accepts Nobel Prize in Literature Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has finally received his Nobel Prize in literature.

Dylan accepted the award at a private ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden five months after it was announced that he was the winner.

He did not attend the formal award ceremony three months ago because of pre-existing commitments.

The private ceremony was set up since Dylan is performing throughout Europe.

Dylan's speech was not recorded, since no cameras were allowed at the ceremony.