Federal aid becomes available for recovery from storms

- President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in eight of the nine Bay Area counties because of winter storms in February, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said today.

Federal disaster assistance is now available to the state to supplement state, tribal and local efforts at recovery from the storms between Feb. 1 and 23.

Federal money is available on a cost-sharing basis to the state, Native American tribes, eligible local governments and some nonprofits.

The money is available for emergency work and repairs or replacement of facilities damaged by storms in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties.

It is not available in San Francisco County.

Money is also available to the state on a cost-sharing basis for work to prevent or reduce damage from similar future storms.

Application procedures for eligible groups will be explained at upcoming meetings in the affected areas.

Recovery officials will announce the time and location of the meetings.