2 seriously injured in collision on Highway 880

- Two people suffered major injuries in a collision early this morning on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

At 2:42 a.m., CHP received a report of a collision involving three vehicles.

One of the vehicles was on fire. Firefighters extricated one person and took two to Highland Hospital in Oakland with major injuries, CHP spokesman Officer Sean Wilkenfeld said.

A motorist alert was issued at 2:54 a.m. because all southbound lanes were blocked.

All the lanes have reopened.