Soledad man sentenced to 16 months for false imprisonment

- A Soledad man was sentenced to sixteen months in state prison for false imprisonment, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

According to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Luis Plaza was sentenced for attempting to assault his victim.

On Jan. 18, Plaza was walking by a female victim, who was an acquaintance, and he pushed her up against a wall.

He then placed his hands on either side of her body to prevent her from moving.

When the victim asked him multiple times to let her go, he refused and ordered her to stay quiet and not make a scene.

He then grabbed her by the waist and forced her into a nearby laundry room where he attempted to assault her, prosecutors said.

Witnesses nearby heard the victim screaming for help, and they called 911.

Officers arrived within moments and arrested Plaza, who was found carrying an illegal knife in his pants pocket, prosecutors said.