Police searching for men who robbed 7-11 at gunpoint News Police searching for men who robbed 7-11 at gunpoint Santa Cruz police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a convenience store armed robbery.

It happened at the 7-11 store on Mission Street near Swift Street on March 16th, when two men entered the store just before 11:30 p.m.

One of the suspects is described as a young, African-American man, about 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had a black semi-automatic handgun.

The other is described as a young, slightly shorter, Hispanic man.

Anyone who thinks they recognize either of the men in the security footage is asked to call the Santa Cruz Police Department.