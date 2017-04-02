Police searching for men who robbed 7-11 at gunpoint

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KTVU) - Santa Cruz police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a convenience store armed robbery.
It happened at the 7-11 store on Mission Street near Swift Street on March 16th, when two men entered the store just before 11:30 p.m.
One of the suspects is described as a young, African-American man, about 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had a black semi-automatic handgun.
The other is described as a young, slightly shorter, Hispanic man.
Anyone who thinks they recognize either of the men in the security footage is asked to call the Santa Cruz Police Department.