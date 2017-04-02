One injured in San Francisco shooting

- One person is injured in unknown condition after a shooting occurred in San Francisco.

San Francisco police responded to the scene of the shooting on Sunday afternoon, according to officer Grace Gatpandan.

There, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Jones Street near Golden Gate and Market Streets.

The victim has been transported to San Francisco General Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

There is no information regarding the suspect yet. Police are still investigating.