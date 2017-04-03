Baby dies after being found unconscious in swimming pool News Baby dies after being found unconscious in swimming pool A missing baby was found unconscious in a swimming pool Sunday afternoon in Concord and later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Contra Costa County Coroner has identified the baby as one-year-old Molly Scott from Walnut Creek.

At 4:43 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Leland Way on a report of a missing one-year-old female child.

Family members and police officers searched the area for several minutes before finding the child unconscious in the home's backyard swimming pool.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, police said. The child was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to Concord police Corporal Chris Blakely, the child did not live at the home where she was found, and the home belonged to her relatives.

The in-ground swimming pool was enclosed in a 5-foot to 6-foot tall fence and police do not yet know how the child got into the pool area, Blakely said.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Concord police Det. Kyle Colvin at (925) 603-5856. Anonymous tips can be called to the Concord Police Department's Tip

Line at (925) 603-5836.