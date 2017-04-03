Driver killed in San Jose crash ID'd as father of 10-year-old girl News Driver killed in San Jose crash ID'd as father of 10-year-old girl In San Jose, loved ones are remembering 41-year-old Bornking Moseley, killed when his car crashed into a big rig last Friday, as a devoted father.

Miraculously, his young daughter who was in the back seat survived. Family members said physically she has a cut above her eye but emotionally is shaken up. Their focus is taking care of her and raising money to bury her father.

On Monday night, grieving family members placed flowers at the site where Moseley lost his life, after his Chevy Camaro crashed into a flatbed big rig west of downtown San Jose. Genevieve Wensmann remembers him as a great father to his 10-year-old daughter.

“I could still hear him with a smile on his face, tell me all about his daughter and how much he loved her so much,” said Family Friend Genevieve Wensmann. “She’s his queen.”

Last Friday, around 7:40 a.m., family members said Moseley was taking his daughter to school. He was heading eastbound on Park Avenue when he crashed into a semi-truck backing into a construction site off McEvoy Street. His Camaro wedged underneath the truck. Moseley's daughter who the family said is named Bornqueen was a passenger and survived.

“She was conscious at the time but saying my daddy's dead, my daddy's dead,” said Wesnmann. “For a child that young to have to see that is very hard.”

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Witnesses point to the blinding sun that morning and the lack of traffic controllers in the busy construction area to alert traffic. Neighbors said this section of Park Avenue is known for speeding and wish there were more stop signs..

“I was shocked at the time very saddened for what happened but at the same time wasn't surprised something like that happened,” said Neighbor Monica Wilson.

The big rig driver is cooperating with investigators. The family said Moseley, who was unemployed, was excited about a job interview ironically at a construction site. They’re now in need of comfort as their lives will never be the same.



“I’m just broken,” said Neice Lashae Williams. “All of this happened all of a sudden. We don't know why or how but know now he's an angel of God.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help give Moseley a proper burial and to help his daughter. So far the page has raised more than $3,000 in a day.

