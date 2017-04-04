Man accused of groping women on Muni

- San Francisco Police are on the lookout for a man accused of groping female passengers on MUNI.

A victim, who asked that we not use her name, posted a photo of the man on the neighborhood website, Nextdoor.

She says she has seen the man twice on the N-Judah line, rubbing up against unsuspecting female passengers.

Since posting the photo, other people have come forward on Nextdoor, saying they have witnessed or experienced the same thing.

The San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Unit confirms it has opened an investigation into the matter and is in the process of reaching out to victims and witnesses.

SFPD says a photo of the suspect has been emailed to all officers and additional officers have been directed to ride the N Judah between downtown stations and the Avenues.