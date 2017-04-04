Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz to headline SF Outside Lands 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)--Organizers of the annual Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in

San Francisco's Golden Gate Park released the lineup this morning for this year's event, which will be headlined by Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde and A Tribe Called Quest.

The show will also feature Queens of the Stone Age, Fleet Foxes, Empire of the Sun, and the Avett Brothers.

Gates open at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 and runs through 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 13. Three-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, and start at $375 for general admission. A three-day parking pass costs an additional $255.

More information about the festival and the full lineup can be found at www.sfoutsidelands.com.