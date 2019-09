- A 25-year-old Cupertino man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of inappropriate contact with a co-worker who is a minor, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Ryland Marques Chan and the juvenile victim met at the TJ Maxx store in San Carlos, where both worked.

Chan knew the victim was under 18, but engaged in sexually explicit conversations with her, officials said.

He then communicated with her on social media platforms "and sent text messages soliciting pictures of illicit nature for his own sexual gratification," the sheriff's office said.

When the activity was reported authorities, detectives communicating with the suspect while pretending to be the victim were able to gain evidence of his motives and arranged a meeting at a Redwood City location, the sheriff's office said.

Chan was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit various felony sexual assaults, and arranging to meet with a minor for lewd acts.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Detective Serrano at (650) 363-4066 or Detective Derespini at (650) 363-4055.