Police investigating armed robbery of Walnut Creek bank

- Police in Walnut Creek are investigating an armed robbery of a Chase Bank that occurred Friday.

The robbery occurred at the Chase Bank at 1895 Ygnacio Valley Road.

At 3 p.m. a man entered the bank, approached the bank teller, pulled up his shirt to reveal a handgun and demanded money, police said.

After robbing the bank, the man was seen fleeing the Ygnacio Plaza.

About 30 minutes later, a Walnut Creek Police Department officer spotted a man matching the description of the suspect in the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of Bancroft Road and Treat Boulevard.

The officer tried to make contact with the man, but he got into a blue early 1990s Chevy pickup truck and fled down Treat Boulevard. Officers briefly pursued the truck before terminating the pursuit as the driver began driving east on westbound lanes of Treat Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early to mid 50s with gray hair and a mustache. He was wearing a white shirt and a black hat.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5878.