Cutting Boulevard shut down following fatal accident in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KTVU) - Richmond Police says both directions of Cutting Boulevard will be shut down for part of the day Saturday due to a fatal traffic accident.
Officials put the notification on Facebook at 10:30 a.m., saying the road would be closed for 4 hours in the 1500 block of Cutting Boulevard.
Police say a female driver fatally hit a pedestrian.
Traffis is being diverted at S. 17th St. and Marina Way South.
More information was not readily available.