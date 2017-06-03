Cutting Boulevard shut down following fatal accident in Richmond

Posted: Jun 03 2017 11:13AM PDT

Updated: Jun 03 2017 11:14AM PDT

RICHMOND, Calif. (KTVU) - Richmond Police says both directions of Cutting Boulevard will be shut down for part of the day Saturday due to a fatal traffic accident.

Officials put the notification on Facebook at 10:30 a.m., saying the road would be closed for 4 hours in the 1500 block of Cutting Boulevard.

Police say a female driver fatally hit a pedestrian. 

Traffis is being diverted at S. 17th St. and Marina Way South.

More information was not readily available. 

