Suspect shot, injured by San Leandro police

- San Leandro police shot a suspect driving a stolen vehicle Sunday morning , a police spokesman said.

The shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of St. Marys Street, spokesman Lt. Isaac Benabou said.

A neighbor says the officer fired four or five shots.

The suspect is alert and stable at a hospital. Benabou said the person's injuries are not considered life -threatening.

Officers involved in the shooting were not injured and we do not know if the man who was shot was armed.

Benabou said police are not releasing information on how the shooting occurred until they investigate more.