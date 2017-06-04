Police investigating stabbing in San Jose

- San Jose police are looking for a suspect in a knife attack that sent one man to the hospital today, according to police officials.

At about 5:45 p.m., officers were sent to East St. John and North Fourth streets and found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life threatening.

Police are still trying to identify and locate a possible suspect.

No additional information about the attack was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police by dialing 911. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.