- The popular game Words With Friends has added "covfefe" to its list of playable words.

They define it as "the amount and quality of reporting when autocorrect fails you at 3 a.m.".

Social media went wild following President Trump's tweet last week, trying to figure out what it meant.

The tweet was deleted and followed up with a tweet which said "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe"??? Enjoy!"