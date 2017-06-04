Victim dies following stabbing in Oakley

- A victim of a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Oakley died of his injuries, police said today.

Someone called dispatchers at 3:56 p.m. Saturday to tell them an altercation between two people on a Tri Delta Transit bus spilled out onto a sidewalk at Main Street and Charles Way, Sgt. Paul Beard said.

Police said the person who was stabbed died of his injuries at a hospital.

The suspect in the stabbing was arrested with the help of a witness.