2 killed in Camarillo single-engine plane crash

- A father and son killed when their plane crashed in Ventura County's Santa Rosa Valley were from Calabasas, according to news reports.

The victims were a 57-year-old man and his 15-year-old son, the Ventura County Star reported.

The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at a horse-riding ranch at 2730 Marvella Court, said Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Steve Swindle.

The two occupants of the single-engine Piper PA-28 were pronounced dead at the scene, Swindle said, adding that civilians at the scene put out a small fire after the crash. There were no injuries on the ground.

