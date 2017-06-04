Ariana Grande holds benefit concert for victims of Manchester attack

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims who died at her Manchester concert with an all-star affair in the city with the help of Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher and others.

Sunday's One Love Manchester concert, held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground, also featured Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Imogen Heap, Robbie Williams, Marcus Mumford, Niall Horan and Little Mix.

Gallagher and Take That hail from Manchester. Grande sang multiple times throughout the three-hour-plus show, even duetting with Miley Cyrus, the Black Eyed Peas, Mac Miller and the Parrs Wood High School Choir, one of the show's strongest moments.

The concert raised money for victims and those injured in the suicide bombing that struck at Grande's May 22 show. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured.